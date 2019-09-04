Pitney Bowes teams with Baron on weather data offerings

Pitney Bowes is partnering with Baron, a provider of weather-related data, that will combine Baron’s location-specific weather application program interfaces with Pitney Bowes’ portfolio of business, geographic and industry-specific data.

According to the companies, this pact will provide apps to track weather damage as it occurs and provide data to insurance and property and casualty companies, underwriters and shipping and logistics organizations.

“The Pitney Bowes and Baron partnership represents the perfect union between weather experts and data experts,” says Bob Guidotti, executive vice president for Stamford-based Pitney Bowes Software and Data. “By combining Pitney Bowes’ robust address-centric data with Baron’s weather expertise, we will be able to provide unique solutions to the marketplace for companies looking to understand the impact before, during and immediately following a damaging event.”

“We’re entering the market together at a time when weather-related events are creating an even greater impact on organizations across verticals,” added Glen Denny, president of enterprise solutions for Baron Services Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama. “The market has asked for more support in addressing natural events, and we’re confident that together we will create differentiated solutions that can address these market needs.”