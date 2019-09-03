Biopharma industry exec Alan Fuhrman joins SpringWorks Therapeutics board

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., a Stamford-headquartered biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to treat cancer and severe rare diseases, has named longtime industry executive Alan Fuhrman to its board of directors. He will also serve as the chairman of the board’s audit committee.

Fuhrman is chief financial officer of Amplyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., a San Diego-based biotechnology company focused on developing novel products for life-threatening infections. He was previously CFO of Mirna Therapeutics, a clinical-stage microRNA company that merged with Synlogic in August 2017, and earlier worked as CFO of Ambit Biosciences, which was acquired by Daiichi Sankyo in 2014. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fuhrman was a certified public accountant with Coopers & Lybrand.

Fuhrman serves as a board member of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and had previously served on the board of Stamford’s Loxo Oncology until its sale to Eli Lilly earlier this year; he was also the chairman of the Loxo Oncology board’s audit committee.

“Alan is a great addition to our board during this exciting phase of the company’s evolution,” said Saqib Islam, CEO of SpringWorks. “We are focused on building a leading targeted oncology company and I am pleased that Alan will join us in our mission to change the lives of people living with severe rare diseases and cancer.”

Last month, SpringWorks Therapeutics filed a preliminary prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a $115 million initial public offering, with the goal of allocating some of the funds from the offering towards a Phase 3 study of nirogacestat, its lead candidate for treating patients with desmoid tumors, which occur in connective tissue. There are no FDA-approved drugs for such tumors. SpringWorks maintained nirogacestat, as well as three other compounds, when it was spun off from Pfizer about two years ago. Pfizer had been testing the drug for breast cancer patients.