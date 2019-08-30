Investment management group Keebeck Alpha opens in Stamford

Keebeck Alpha, a quantitative investment management firm specializing in hypothesis-driven research and process-based trading, has opened in Stamford.

The company was co-founded by Bruce K. Lee, founder and CEO of Keebeck Wealth Management in Chicago, and Thong Nguyen, chief investment officer and portfolio manager at Keebeck Wealth Management.

Seven of the nine members of the Keebeck Alpha team were formerly at Spring Creek Capital, a Koch Industries-affiliated entity, where they managed a similar suite of investment strategies. The new firm has offices in the U.S. and a research partnership in Vietnam.

“Thong and I are delighted with the founding of Keebeck Alpha,” said Lee. “We look forward to seeing the team’s perpetual innovation and are excited to participate in the continued evolution of quantitative trading.”