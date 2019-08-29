Ethan Allen to open more Design Centers in U.S., abroad

Danbury-based furniture maker and seller Ethan Allen is continuing the relocation and repositioning of its retail network by opening new Design Centers throughout the U.S. and overseas.

During fiscal 2020, the company plans to open Design Centers in Houston; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; McLean, Virginia; Rancho Mirage, California; and Tyson’s Corner, Virginia, as well as several yet-to-be-named international sites.

Ethan Allen recently opened new Design Centers in Albany, Ann Arbor, and Cincinnati, as well as a first-of-its-kind Design Studio at The Westchester in White Plains. Internationally, new Design Centers have opened in Taipei, Taiwan, and in Azerbaijan and Cambodia.

“The repositioning of our retail network is done with two primary goals: to expand our reach to more customers, giving them the opportunity to collaborate with our interior designers; and to highlight our quality, craftsmanship and incredible diversity of style, the pillars that define Ethan Allen,” said Chairman and CEO Farooq Kathwari.