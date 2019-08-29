Stamford’s Castleton Commodities Intl. acquires West Virginia wind farm

Stamford energy commodity merchant Castleton Commodities International LLC has completed the acquisition of NedPower Mt. Storm LLC through one of its subsidiaries. CCI had closed on a 50% ownership stake in Mt. Storm in June.

Mt. Storm is a 264 MW wind farm located in Grant County, West Virginia, approximately 120 miles west of Washington, D.C. The renewable energy generated at the facility is sold into the PJM Interconnection market that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

CCI, which also owns the 150 MW Sherbino I Wind Farm LLC in Texas, has 13 power generation assets totaling approximately 3,800 MW across the U.S. and Europe in its portfolio.

“This is CCI’s second wind farm acquisition this year,” noted Chase Horine, vice president in CCI’s U.S. power principal investments team. “CCI has a proven track record of acquiring and optimizing power assets in Europe and North America. Mt. Storm is a high-quality asset that diversifies the portfolio and highlights CCI’s expanding renewable footprint.”