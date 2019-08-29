Stop & Shop to add 900 part-time jobs across regional stores

Stop & Shop has announced plans to 600 part-time jobs in its Connecticut supermarkets, along with 250 in its Westchester stores and 50 in its Dutchess County locations.

The new jobs cover a 12- to 28-hour work week within the store’s food departments, as well openings for cashiers, porters, baggers and night crews. The company promised “competitive pay” and “career advancement opportunities” for the new positions. Job fairs will be held at Stop & Shop stores on Aug. 31.

“We are eager to hire part-time associates who are looking for a job to serve as the building blocks to a rewarding career with a company that values people and hard work,” said Rudy DiPietro, Stop & Shop’s senior vice president of operations. “Stop & Shop is looking to add associates as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities.”

The expansion of the part-time staff follows news from earlier this month that the 11-day strike in April against Stop & Shop by employees belonging to the United Food and Commercial Workers took nearly $100 million out of the second-quarter earnings for the supermarket’s parent company, Netherlands-based food retailer Ahold Delhaize.