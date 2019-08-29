Danbury, Norwalk Hospitals named primary clinical research sites by NRG Oncology

Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital have been chosen as primary clinical research sites by NRG Oncology, a nonprofit cancer research organization headquartered in Philadelphia.

The hospitals, which are part of Nuvance Health, will participate in breast cancer, radiation oncology and gynecologic cancer studies and treatments.

Another Nuvance Health hospital, Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, is also a primary clinical research site for NRG Oncology, which was formed in a collaboration by the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project, the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group and the Gynecologic Oncology Group.

“NRG Oncology is a very important organization so it means a lot to be recognized for our cancer research capabilities,” said Margo Shoup, network chairwoman of the cancer service line for Nuvance Health. “As members of NRG Oncology, our clinicians and researchers will be able to engage with oncology leaders from around the world to further expand their knowledge, and then apply advancements to our cancer patients, here at home.”