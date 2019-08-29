Sen. Gillibrand pulls plug on presidential bid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has ended her bid for the Democratic Party nomination for president.

Gillibrand announced her formation of an exploratory committee to consider the presidential race on Jan. 15, two months after she secured her re-election to the U.S. Senate. On March 17, she announced her candidacy.

Gillibrand was one of six women in a field that swelled at its peak to 24 candidates, but her campaign never caught traction with the public; her polling numbers remained stuck at around 1%.

Gillibrand announced her withdrawal from the race after failing to meet the criteria to gain a spot in the Sept. 12 debate for the Democratic candidates.

“I know this isn’t the result we wanted,” said Gillibrand in a video posted to Twitter. “We wanted to win this race. But it’s important to know when it’s not your time and to know how you can best serve your community and country. I believe I can best serve by helping to unite us to beat Donald Trump in 2020.”

President Trump responded to the news with a bit of Twitter facetiousness.

“A sad day for the Democrats, Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the Presidential Primary,” he tweeted. “I’m glad they never found out that she was the one I was really afraid of!”