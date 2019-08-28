Celebrity chef Dale Talde opening Goosefeather in Tarrytown

Celebrity chef Dale Talde’s latest eatery, Goosefeather, is expected to open Sept. 3 in Tarrytown.

Located at 49 East Sunnyside Lane in the King Mansion hotel on Tarrytown House Estate near Sunnyside, the home of Legend of Sleepy Hollow author Washington Irving, the 180-seat Chinese restaurant will include an outdoor garden and outdoor lamb- and pig-roasts. The hotel’s room service will also come from the restaurant.

Goosefeather is Talde’s first new restaurant since his previous restaurant group Three Kings disbanded. He also plans to resurrect his pan-Asian restaurant Talde, which closed in Manhattan, in Brooklyn.

The chef is perhaps best known for competing on two seasons of reality competition series Top Chef.