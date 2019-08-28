Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy adds six clinics to network

White Plains-headquartered Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy has added six clinics in five states to the Ivy Rehab Network of physical and occupational therapy practices.

Four new outpatient physical therapy clinics have opened under the Ivy Rehab brand in Philadelphia; Charlotte, North Carolina; Kalamazoo, Michigan; and Cliffside Park, New Jersey. The company has also entered into partnerships with two private practices, Community Physical Therapy in Southington, Connecticut, and Grand River Physical Therapy Specialists P.C. in Ionia, Michigan.

“This is an exciting time for our organization as we expand our standard of world-class care to new communities,” said Ivy Rehab CEO Michael Rucker. “We look forward to forging new partnerships and continuing to strengthen the Ivy Rehab Network.”

Founded in 2003, Ivy Rehab maintains a network of more than 185 clinics across the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast.