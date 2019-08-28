Greenwich’s Southfield Capital takes over Security Resources Inc.

Greenwich private equity firm Southfield Capital has announced that its portfolio company Protos Security has completed its acquisition of Security Resources Inc. (SRI), a provider of managed security services and direct guard solutions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, SRI provides security guard and related solutions through its managed services platform and its in-house manned guard division. Co-founders Joseph Malone and Bob Bond will remain in their existing leadership roles.

Protos Security, which Southfield Capital acquired in February, is a security guard management services provider in Daleville, Virginia.

“Over the last 20-plus years, SRI has blossomed into one of the leading names in the security services space and they have built a highly respected business with a great client roster,” said Andy Cook, partner at Southfield Capital. “We believe that combining SRI with Protos’ industry leading technology will enable us to deepen client relationships and provide a broader array of comprehensive security and loss prevention solutions.”