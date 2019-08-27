New Rochelle’s Dozene Guishard named chair of Alzheimer’s board

The Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter has named Dozene Guishard of New Rochelle as chairwoman of its advisory board of directors.

Guishard replaces Barry Meiselman of Scarsdale, who held the position from July 2016-19; he will continue to serve as the chairman of the planning committee for the Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Guishard is the director of Health and Wellness Initiatives at Carter Burden Network (CBN), and leads CBN’s Health and Wellness Initiatives through strategic partnership development, program design and implementation, research and evaluation.

She previously served as director of CBN Metro East 99th Street Adult Day Program, which supported the transition of long-term care residents to independent community living in an affordable housing development.

She is also chairwoman of the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee.