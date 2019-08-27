Xylem expands partnership with Planet Water Foundation

Rye Brook water technology provider Xylem Inc. has expanded its partnership with Planet Water Foundation, a nonprofit focused on delivering clean water access and hygiene education programs to impoverished areas around the world.

The two organizations began working together in 2011 to provide access to safe and potable water in more than 400 communities in 12 countries. In the new agreement, Planet Water Foundation will integrate Xylem’s pump products into all of its water filtration and sanitation solutions, which total more than 1,100 projects in 13 countries.

“Xylem has a unique opportunity and responsibility to drive change and promote water sustainability with our business and with our social impact efforts,” said Joseph Vesey, chief marketing officer at Xylem. “This partnership helps us deliver on one of our sustainability goals: to empower communities to achieve water security.”

“We’ve committed 1% of Xylem employees’ time and 1% of our profits to help make that happen,” he added. “We are enthusiastic about extending our work with Planet Water Foundation to advance our shared goal of helping communities solve urgent water challenges.”