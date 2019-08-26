Price slashed on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Westchester home

After three months on the market, the listing price on the New Castle home that Gov. Andrew Cuomo shares with his partner of 14 years, Food Network personality Sandra Lee, has been slashed from $2.3 million to $1.69 million.

Cuomo and Lee purchased the three-acre property at 4 Bittersweet Lane in 2008 for $1.2 million. The initial listing in May was accompanied by a report in the New York Post’s Page Six gossip section that the couple sought the property’s sale due to the breakup of their relationship, but Lee quickly denounced that story as false.

The 4,219-square-foot home, which Cuomo and Lee dubbed “Lily Pond,” was built in 1950 and offers four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The listing by Houlihan Lawrence rhapsodizes over the property’s “serene sunken family room with brick fireplace and oversize window seat, a quiet comfy Library/Den, a home theater space/play room, an exercise/yoga room and a huge inviting dining room for gracious entertaining.”