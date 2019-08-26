New Southwestern CT health action organization formed via merger

The Regional Youth Adult Social Action Partnership (RYASAP), based in Bridgeport, and Norwalk’s Southwest Regional Mental Health Board have merged to form the Regional Behavioral Health Action Organization, a new state-designated organization serving Southwest Connecticut.

Branded as The Hub, the new initiative is a regional resource supporting and coordinating mental health, substance use prevention and problem gambling efforts in the 14 communities from Greenwich through Greater Bridgeport. The Hub will also serve as the liaison between the region and state.

The group supports the Local Prevention Councils in each town to prevent substance use and promote mental health, and brings consumers and providers together through its Catchment Area Councils to identify needs and recommendations in treatment and recovery systems.

The organization will also house the TurningPointCT.org project, aimed at young people in recovery from mental health and substance use disorders. That project provides peer support online through support groups and school and college presentations.

The Hub also will benefit from RYASAP’s AmeriCorps/PreventionCorps program, which provides opioid education and Narcan training to the community.