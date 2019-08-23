New Stratford apartment complex quickly filling up, developer says

Over one-third of the apartments in new Stratford apartment complex Lofts at 335 have already been leased, according to Florida-based developer Salce Contracting Co.

The 4-story apartment complex at 335 Ferry Blvd. includes studios and one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 434 square feet to 1,200 square feet; they are priced from $1,095 to $2,520 per month.

Thirty of its 71 apartments have been leased since it officially opened at the beginning of the month, according to Salce.

Lofts at 335 includes a gym, business center and one parking space per unit. It took about two years to build, according to the developer.