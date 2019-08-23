WWE to launch podcast network

WWE had entered into a partnership with Endeavor Audio to create the WWE Podcast Network, featuring series starring the Stamford-based company’s wrestling stars.

Details on the launch of the network and specific programming will be announced at a later date. WWE and Endeavor Audio have already collaborated on “The Bellas Podcast,” a weekly lifestyle talk show hosted by WWE personalities the Bella Twins. Endeavor Audio also produces the audio drama “Blackout” starring Academy Award-winner Rami Malek.

“Storytelling is at WWE’s core, and we are eager to add the audio genre to our portfolio,” said Jayar Donlan, executive vice president of WWE Advanced Media. “Partnering with Endeavor Audio, an expert in podcasting, will enable us to provide our fans with unique content and reach new audiences across the platform.”

“We’re always looking to pair dynamic content with the best formats for listeners,” said Moses Soyoola, senior vice president of Endeavor Audio. “Through our new partnership with WWE, we’re looking forward to tapping into their iconic event portfolio and talent base to create compelling audio content for their fans.”