Good Samaritan Hospital unveils orthopedic surgery center

Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern has opened its new 10,000-square-foot orthopedic surgery center.

The unit has a separate and private entrance and contains 14 private en suite patient recovery rooms, each equipped with digital monitoring consoles for inputting patient documentation. The center also includes a multipurpose room used for patient education, mindfulness exercises and community dining, along with a gym for physical therapy and occupational therapy exercises, a walking track and a family waiting area with a coffee bar. The unit also has centralized meeting spaces for multidisciplinary collaboration.

The hospital, which is part of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network, is scheduled to open a 6,000-square-foot bariatric unit in the fall. The orthopedic and bariatric units, as well as a new infusion center, total a $9 million investment.