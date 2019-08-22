Stamford’s Tommee Tippee debuts Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker

Tommee Tippee of Stamford has introduced the Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker, a food preparation appliance to help create healthy and home-cooked meals for infants.

Tommee Tippee is a brand owned by Mayborn Group of Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K. It relocated its regional North America office last year from Norwood, Massachusetts, to 1010 Washington Blvd.

According to the company, Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker steams and blends fruits, vegetables, meats and fish for babies that are learning to eat solid foods. The product can create foods at different textures, ranging form purees or chunkier textures, and it includes an automatic timer and a pulse function to help control texture and consistency.

“Over the years we’ve learned that most families enjoy cooking but when it comes to preparing kids’ food, parents agree it is a challenge to prepare a meal that meets the high standards held by hungry toddlers,” said Chris Parsons, president of Tommee Tippee North America. “With the Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker, our goal is to make the transition to, and cooking of, solid foods less messy and less stressful, for both babies and parents. Our full collection of feeding products not only makes feeding easier, but also has received a fresh redesign that fits in with today’s modern kitchen appliances.”

The Quick-Cook Baby Food Maker is available in online-exclusive sales at Walmart.com, BuyBuyBaby.com and Amazon for a suggested retail price of $99.99.