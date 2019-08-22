PepsiCo in new partnership with JetBlue

PepsiCo has announced a new strategic partnership with JetBlue that will offer a range of the Purchase-based company’s carbonated soft drinks and noncarbonated beverages for the airline’s passengers.

The new selection for JetBlue passengers includes Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Sierra Mist, Sierra Mist Zero Sugar and Bubly Sparkling Water in Lime, along with Rold Gold pretzels from its Frito-Lay portfolio. The company’s Aquafina bottled water will be added in 2020. PepsiCo also supplies the airline with Rold Gold pretzels from its Frito-Lay portfolio.

To highlight this partnership, PepsiCo is temporarily adding JetBlue branding to its iconic Long Island City Pepsi-Cola sign along the banks of the East River. The temporary addition to the sign will be in place through Oct. 1 and required the input of the New York City Landmark and Preservation Commission, Queens West Development Corp. and New York State Parks Department during the installation.

“We’re extremely proud to come together with JetBlue,” said Anne Fink, president of Global Foodservice at PepsiCo. “As two brands with deep roots in New York City, it’s the perfect place to kick off the partnership and demonstrate our excitement by temporarily enhancing the visual fabric of our shared hometown. We look forward to furthering our mission and providing JetBlue customers and crewmembers with moments of effervescent enjoyment, both on the ground and in the air.”

“Long Island City is JetBlue’s home and we’re so proud to be a temporary part of its skyline,” added Elizabeth Windram, vice president of marketing at JetBlue. “The temporary installation of the sign brings together our brands in celebration of the new partnership between our two New York-rooted companies.”