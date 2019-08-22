Working Families Party endorses Marilyn Moore for Bridgeport mayor

Connecticut state Sen. Marilyn Moore received the endorsement of the Working Families Party of Connecticut for mayor of Bridgeport in the city’s Sept. 10 Democratic primary. Moore also qualified to appear on the party’s ballot line in the Nov. 5 general election.

Lindsay Farrell, executive director for the Working Families Party of Connecticut, used the endorsement to criticize incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, who is seeking a second term since his political resurrection in 2015 and faces Moore in next month’s primary.

“The Bridgeport-Stamford corridor is ground zero for income inequality in America,” Farrell said. “Approximately, 72% of Bridgeport households are living a paycheck away from poverty, the highest in the state. For the last six years, Senator Moore has fought hard to pass a $15 minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, higher education funding, and better access to food and nutrition services for Bridgeporters. Where has Joe Ganim been? He’s been absent on these issues. Moore hasn’t.”

Moore has served in the state Senate since 2015 and was the co-chair of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Women’s Policy Transition Committee following his election win in November. Before coming to politics, Moore was the founder, president and CEO of the Witness Project, a nonprofit focused on reducing breast cancer mortality. Earlier in her career, she worked for AT&T for 18 years, beginning as a temp worker and rising to an executive position before her retirement in 1995.