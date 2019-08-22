Vince McMahon’s XFL unveils team names and logos

The XFL, the newly relaunched professional football league owned by Vince McMahon, CEO at Stamford-based WWE, has unveiled the names and logos of its teams.

The league, which announced the cities and stadiums for its teams in December, will consist of the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons, Tampa Bay Vipers and Washington Defenders. The first season is scheduled to begin in February, consisting of 10 games and two post-season matches.

“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that,” XFL President and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Pollack said. “Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.”

Last week, the XFL announced Landry Jones, a former NFL backup quarterback who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be playing for an XFL team. The league begins its draft process in October.