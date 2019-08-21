Gracie Sports USA opens Brazilian jiu-jitsu spot in Fairfield

Gracie Sports USA, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy, has opened a 1,400-square-foot studio in the Tunxis Hill section of Fairfield at 575-585 Villa Ave.

Gracie, based in Norwalk, is owned by Márcio (Macarrão) Stambowsky, the only 8th-degree red and white belt master martial artist in the U.S., according to Ron Agababian, vice president of Angel Commercial LLC, who represented both parties in the transaction.

Agababian described the location as “an ideal spot for their new academy, given the growing interest in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Above the studio on the second floor is 1,700 square feet of office/studio space still available for lease.