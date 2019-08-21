Wilton’s Toluna taps Nicholas Langeveld as managing director for North America

Toluna, a Wilton-based platform provider of consumer intelligence and insights, has named Nicholas Langeveld as managing director for North America.

Langeveld was previously president of MetrixLab NA, where he led the company’s North America business operations. Before that, he was an executive vice president at Kantar North America and served as president, CEO and chairman for Affectiva, a WPP investment company. Earlier in his career, he held positions at The Nielsen Co., IBM and Goldman Sachs.

“The addition of Mr. Langeveld to our leadership team is a testament to our commitment to continue helping our clients leveraging technology for real-time business impact,” said Frédéric-Charles Petit, founder and CEO of Toluna and CEO of its parent company, ITWP Group. “Langeveld’s depth of expertise in digital analytics and his belief in technology, as a necessity for an agile research function, makes him the perfect addition to continue our growth in North America and expand our presence.”