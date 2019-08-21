Connecticut issues RFP for 2,000 MW of offshore wind power

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 2,000 MW of offshore wind power.

The RFP is the state’s first solicitation dedicated specifically to offshore wind development. It builds off of multiresource solicitations in 2018 in which Connecticut bought 304 MW of offshore wind from the Revolution Wind project originally proposed by Deepwater Wind and now owned by Ørsted and Eversource. As part of the RFP process, DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes convened a panel on environmental standards that will offer recommendations on best practices for avoiding, minimizing and mitigating impacts to the ecosystem and commercial fishing.

DEEP will host a bidders’ conference on Aug. 29 at its New Britain office to answer questions on the RFP. The deadline for bidding is Sept. 30.

“Offshore wind has the potential to significantly reduce the electric grid’s dependence on fossil fuels, improve grid reliability in the winter, and advance clean energy jobs and development here in our state, all while helping Connecticut achieve critical climate goals,” said Dykes.