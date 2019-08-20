Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Centers to open first Fairfield County clinic

Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine Centers, a West Hartford-based private practice physical therapy company with 22 locations across Connecticut, has announced the upcoming opening of its first Fairfield County location.

The new clinic will open Sept. 4 at 2373 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. Rebecca Petrosino, a physical therapist with more than 23 years of professional experience, was named partner and director of the new clinic.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to provide quality care in my hometown,” Petrosino said. “Fairfield is an amazing community that I’ve grown to love more and more as I’ve met neighbors and friends, participated in community service events and had my two children in the school system. I can’t wait to establish my practice here as well and give back to the community in the best way I know how – providing physical therapy that allows people to live pain free.”