Stamford’s Rizing LLC acquires Transcend Spatial Solutions

Rizing LLC, a Stamford-based multinational company providing SAP (systems, applications and products) functional and technical consulting services, has acquired Transcend Spatial Solutions, a geographic information system (GIS) services and solutions company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, Transcend Spatial Solutions leverages location data originating from field data collection, LiDAR (lighting detection and ranging) point clouds and satellite imagery for the creation of custom applications to enable the data visualization and monitoring of assets. The company’s products are used in the transportation and telecommunications industries, including more than 25 state Departments of Transportation.

“We here at Rizing are extremely happy to announce to the market that the exceptional professionals of Transcend have become part of what we are building,” said Noel Fagan, CEO Vesta Partners, a Rizing company. “This deal was always about presenting to the market a more comprehensive vision of geospatially-enabled enterprise asset management. Marrying spatial tools and processes into enterprise asset management functions across our traditional industry base in the transport, utilities and oil and gas space has been a long-standing goal.”