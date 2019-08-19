Three regional locations impacted in closing of Avenue stores

Three regional retail locations are among the 222 outlets in 33 states that will be shuttered with the closing of Avenue Stores LLC, a women’s retailer focused on plus-sized fashions.

Avenue operates four stores in Connecticut and 23 in New York. Within this region, it will be closing its stores at Airport Plaza in Danbury, Kohl’s Shopping Center in Nanuet and on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

First opened in 1983 as Sizes Unlimited, Avenue has provided customers a fashion selection for clothing in sizes 14 to 32. The retailer is now offering price reductions on its merchandise between 30% and 50% and will also sell off its store fixtures as part of its liquidation.