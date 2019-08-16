Westport’s LCR Capital Partners taps Sherman Baldwin as CEO

LCR Capital Partners, a Westport-based global investment and advisory services, has named Sherman Baldwin as its new CEO.

Baldwin served as the company’s co-president since June 2018 and will replace LCR Capital founder Suresh Rajan, who will take on the role of executive chairman. Before joining LCR, Baldwin was managing director at Accenture. He is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and authored the books “Ironclaw,” about his combat experience as a U.S. Navy carrier pilot during the first Persian Gulf War, and “Growing Up with Harry,” about the life lessons he learned from his father who died from ALS.

“We are excited about Sherman taking on the day-to-day leadership of LCR to continue to drive the firm’s profitable growth,” Rajan said. “LCR is expecting accelerated global expansion and Sherman has the right experience and skills to lead the firm to the next level and achieve further scale. With Sherman’s unique background, both professionally and academically, coupled with his global business experience and a proven track record of excelling in diverse and complex environments, we strongly believe that Sherman is ideally suited to execute on the firm’s ultimate ambitions.”