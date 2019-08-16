Hartford Healthcare gets state OK for St. Vincent’s acquisition

Hartford HealthCare has received approval from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy to complete its acquisition of St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport and its related operations.

St. Vincent’s was founded by the Daughters of Charity in 1903 and has been part of the nonprofit Ascension health system since 1999. It employs more than 3,200 associates and operates a 473-bed community teaching hospital, as well as a 76-bed inpatient psychiatric facility in Westport, a multispecialty provider group and special needs services for adults and children.

With this acquisition, it becomes the first provider in Fairfield County to become part of the Hartford HealthCare system. The transaction is expected to be completed by Oct. 1. Hartford HealthCare stated it would continue to operate St. Vincent’s consistent with the organization’s Catholic traditions.

“This is a major milestone for all the communities served by St. Vincent’s and Hartford HealthCare,” said Jeffrey A. Flaks, president of Hartford HealthCare. “Fairfield County needs a vibrant St. Vincent’s Medical Center – one that’s an essential part of an overall, highly connected system of care. As part of Hartford HealthCare, St. Vincent’s patients will have access to more programs and services, excellent care coordination and a truly statewide focus on quality and safety – on and off the main hospital campus.”