Westmed patients soon to be offered dental care

Westmed Medical Group, the multispecialty medical practice with 13 locations in Westchester and Fairfield and ProHEALTH Dental based in Lake Success on Long Island are affiliating to form WestDental where Westmed patients can receive a full range of dental services.

“Recognizing the significance of oral health as an important part of overall health, we are excited to announce this clinical affiliation with ProHEALTH Dental, and further our mission of partnering with our patients in their comprehensive care,” Westmed’s CEO Anthony Viceroy said.

The first WestDental facility is planned to be at the Ridge Hill shopping center in Yonkers where Westmed already has offices. The Business Journal was told that although there is no firm opening date, it is expected to be open by the end of the year. Also, the WestDental office will be separate from Westmed and Westmed and ProHEALTH Dental will remain separate legal entities that are each solely responsible for the care of their respective patients. ProHEALTH Dental personnel will not have access to Westmed’s patient records, the Business Journal was told.

“We are extremely proud that Westmed has selected us as their oral health affiliate. Their commitment to providing high-quality medical care aligns with our mission to help patients understand the importance of good oral health as an important element of their overall health and well-being,” said Norton L. Travis, CEO of ProHEALTH Dental. “It’s time to break down the historical barrier between medicine and dentistry and have these important healthcare professionals work together to improve the oral and overall health of their patients.”

ProHEALTH Dental now operates in Long Island and Queens and plans to expand within New York City and New Jersey in addition to Westchester. Westmed has about 500 physicians, more than 1,500 clinical employees and more than 350,000 patients.