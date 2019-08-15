Stamford’s Harvest Hill Beverage Co. expands Juicy Juice line

Stamford-based Harvest Hill Beverage Co. has announced the addition of three new products to its Juicy Juice line of children-focused beverages.

The new products are Juicy Juice Fruitifuls Organic, which the company said offers 45% less sugar than other major juices while including a half cup of fruit in each 8-ounce serving container; Juicy Juice + Protein, a juice-protein blend that uses 5 grams of shelf-stable whey protein in each 6-ounce serving pouch; and Juicy Juice Juicy Waters, the company’s first flavored-water beverage made filtered water and natural flavoring and without sugar and sweeteners. The company also announced a partnership with registered dietitian and author Mitzi Dulan to promote the new products.

“Our expanded line of better kids’ beverages provide solutions that parents and kids love,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Co.