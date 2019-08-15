Westchester Eye Associates acquired by SightMD of Long Island

Westchester Eye Associates, an ophthalmology practice with offices in Harrison and Yonkers, was acquired by SightMD, a Hauppauge-based ophthalmology platform and portfolio company of the private equity firm Chicago Pacific Founders. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Westchester Eye Associates was founded in 1973 and has eight doctors and a 45-person support staff. Its ophthalmic subspecialties included cataract, glaucoma, LASIK, oculoplastic and pediatric care. SightMD consists of more than 50 ophthalmic surgeons and specialists at 37 locations spanning Long Island, Westchester and Manhattan. Westchester Eye Associates is the 10th practice to join SightMD since it partnered with Chicago Pacific Founders last September.

“As my partners and I contemplated our practice’s future, our goal was to partner with a patient-focused practice on the cutting edge of ophthalmology to enable us expand on our legacy of providing clinically-excellent care to the Westchester community,” Dr. Seth Potash of Westchester Eye Associates said. “We could not have found a more aligned partner than SightMD and believe that our practice is now better positioned to deliver care to our patients as the ophthalmic industry continues its evolution.”