Frontier offers new service for medium and large enterprises

Frontier Communications Corp. has introduced its managed wireless LAN service for midsize companies and large enterprises.

According to the Norwalk-based company, the new service combines hosted and managed technology that can be scaled as business needs expand. Frontier said that it can design, install, operate, monitor and manage the new wireless systems, adding that a customer’s employees, contractors and customers can work and interact within the network.

“To focus on their core business, or to simplify operations and reduce costs, enterprises are increasingly entrusting key parts of their IT infrastructure to managed network service providers,” said Daniel Peiretti, senior vice president of commercial product and marketing for Frontier Communications. “Frontier’s managed wireless LAN combines managed Wi-Fi with additional managed services including broadband, Ethernet, security, installation, support and monitoring to create a uniquely-tailored and reliable solution.”