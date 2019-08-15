Sikorsky lands $107.3M Navy contract for CH-53K helicopters

Sikorsky has received a one-year, $107.3 million contract from the U.S. Navy for the long-lead items needed to manufacture its fourth batch of six helicopters for use by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corp. subsidiary, will carry out the contracted work at its Stratford facility, with completion slated for August 2020. The helicopters are designed to conduct expeditionary heavy-lift transport of armored vehicles, equipment and personnel to support distributed operations deep inland from a sea-based center of operations.

The contract is the second in three months that Sikorsky received from the U.S. Navy. In May, it was awarded a $1.13 billion contract to produce 12 CH-53Ks and provide aircraft system spares and logistics support services.