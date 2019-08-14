Nordstrom to hire 280 employees for SoNo Collection store

Nordstrom Inc. said it plans to hire 280 employees for sales and support positions at its new SoNo Collection store in Norwalk.

The retailer will be hosting an in-store hiring event on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17. Job opportunities include sales staff in all departments, hair stylists, nail and brow technicians, building services, housekeeping, loss prevention as well as positions in the store’s restaurant and coffee bar.

Nordstrom also announced that Molly Carmody will be the SoNo Collection store manager. Carmody was previously store manager of Nordstrom FlatIron Crossing in Broomfield, Colorado, just outside of Denver.

The three-level, 140,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open Oct. 11. This will be the first Nordstrom location in Fairfield County and the third in Connecticut, joining the Nordstrom and the Nordstrom Rack stores in Farmington.