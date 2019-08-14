Fisher International, a Norwalk-based provider of business intelligence and strategy consulting services to the pulp and paper industry, was acquired by the Boston investment firm Battery Ventures.

Battery Ventures also acquired Forest2Market, Inc. a Charlotte, North Carolina-based supplier of data, analytics, supply chain expertise and strategic consulting services to the global forest products industry. The financial aspects of both acquisitions were not disclosed.

Rod Fisher, who founded Fisher International in 1985, will relinquish his title as president and serve in a senior adviser capacity. Fisher International and Forest2Market will operate individually until the transaction is completed.

“Battery Ventures recognized the opportunity to join these two complementary companies as a way to increase the efficiency with which both companies deliver data, end-to-end insight, guidance and platform solutions,” Fisher said. “The synergies are clear, and I am excited to see the many advantages we will bring to our customers as a result of our working together.”