Sono Sky Bar & Cafe opens in South Norwalk

Sono Sky Bar & Cafe, the newest lounge to open in South Norwalk, is also the district’s first rooftop gathering spot.

Sono Sky Bar & Cafe is based on the eighth floor of the recently opened Residence Inn by Marriott Norwalk at 45 S. Main St. The establishment, which hosted its inaugural party on Aug. 9, is open to both hotel guests and the general public, and offers panoramic views of the Long Island Sound and the surrounding Norwalk neighborhoods.

According to its Facebook page, Sono Sky’s focus is primarily on drinks, with a limited menu selection that is “great for a little nosh but not a full dinner.” It will also offer rotating happy hour specials daily.

Both the Sono Sky and the Residence Inn by Marriott Norwalk were developed by the Stamford firm F.D. Rich. The hotel opened for business on June 3 and has its own lobby bar.