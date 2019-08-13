Boehringer Ingelheim teams with MD Anderson on cancer research center

Boehringer Ingelheim has entered into a multiyear partnership with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the creation of a Virtual Research and Development Center that will facilitate research into advance therapies for cancer treatments.

The new center will enable data sharing and analysis between the organizations, with the goal of creating a synergy between the patient-driven drug-development capabilities of MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division and Boehringer Ingelheim’s medicines, according to a press release.

“We could not have chosen a better partner with all its research, translational and clinical expertise in lung and gastrointestinal cancers,” said Victoria Zazulina, corporate vice president and global head of oncology, medicine, at Ridgefield-based Boehringer Ingelheim. “Together, we hope to transform the treatment landscape for these diseases by tackling their root causes and drivers, that have so far remained elusive, exploring new and smart ways of killing cancer cells.”