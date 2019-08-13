Bridgeport Fittings is acquired by North Carolina firm

Bridgeport Fittings Inc., a Stratford-based manufacturer of electric products, was acquired by NSI Industries LLC, an electrical products provider headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 1925, Bridgeport Fittings’ portfolio includes 172 patents and more than 2,500 products. Its line of electrical fittings – which includes couplings, conduit bodies, transition fittings, bushings and solar connectors – are used in the health care, hospitality, educational, commercial, retail, light industrial, residential and renewable energy industries.

“We have completely modernized the plant in recent years, making a significant investment in new machinery and equipment,” said Del Auray, CEO and co-owner at Bridgeport Fittings. “We are thrilled that NSI recognizes the formidable strategic value and we are confident NSI will continue to invest and innovate.”

The transaction is the second acquisition for NSI Industries this year, following its purchase in March of Platinum Tools in Newbury Park, California.

“The acquisition further accelerates our growth as an electrical products company focused on providing innovative, profitable and quality solutions to our distributor partners,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO at NSI Industries. “The Bridgeport product portfolio is completely complementary to our electrical solutions and together we have the ability to successfully serve all of our markets with a more comprehensive set of solutions.”