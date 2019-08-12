Ethan Book, limo company owner, seeks GOP nod for Bridgeport mayor

Story Copyright Westfair Communications

Ethan Book, a limousine company owner, is throwing his hat into the political ring by announcing that he has secured enough petition signatures for a place in the Republican primary election for mayor of Bridgeport.

Book runs New England Limousine Service of Fairfield and is a former vice president of Connecticut Bank and Trust Co. Book previously ran three times for state representative for the 128th District, losing each race to Democrat Christopher Rosario. In 2010, he announced a bid for the Republican nomination for U.S. senator from Connecticut, but fell short in his petitioning efforts – the nomination went to WWE co-founder Linda McMahon, who lost the general election to Richard Blumenthal.

Book is the third candidate in the Sept. 10 primary. The state Republican Party endorsed John Rodriguez, executive board president of The Bridge Academy Charter School. Dishon Francis, a 23-year-old sales representative for The Junkluggers trash removal service, is also on the ballot.