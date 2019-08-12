Stop & Shop promotion allows customers to fund schools

Story Copyright Westfair Communications

The Stop & Shop supermarket retail chain has launched its A+ School Rewards fundraising program for the 2019-20 school year.

According to the company, customers can link their Stop & Shop cards to either one or two schools, which can earn money from qualified purchase that are made in-store or through the Peapod delivery or pickup services. customers can support their chosen schools with every purchase they make, both in-store and through their Peapod delivery or pickup orders. The program will run from Sept. 6 to March 14, and the schools can determine how they spend the funds accumulated through the program.

“Whether to pay for new technology or extracurricular activities, or to help establish enrichment opportunities, neighborhood schools can always use additional funding,” said Whitney Clarke, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Stop & Shop, which operates 21 stores in Fairfield County.