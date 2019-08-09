Residents return to Norwalk condos damaged in December 2017 fire

The residents of the 54-unit Stonewood Condominium at 100 Richards Ave. in Norwalk that was destroyed in a December 2017 have been able to return to their rebuilt homes.

Fire marshals determined the blaze was caused by smoking materials discarded from a third-floor unit balcony, and the fire was the first to be declared a state disaster. The rebuilding of the property was coordinated by Imagineers LLC, a Hartford-based housing services company. Imagineers’ Community Association Management and Construction Divisions teamed with the city of Norwalk and Viking Construction in an 18-month project to restore the structural integrity of the building, which sustained extensive fire damage on its upper floors and smoke and water damage throughout the building.

The renovations included the complete gutting of the interior of the building, rebuilding the structures damaged by the fire, replacing the roofing and siding, installing new mechanical and electrical systems in each unit, and installing new interior finishes and new elevators.

“We are so proud of the fast and thorough work our construction and maintenance teams have done for Stonewood community and how well everyone has worked with city officials, residents, and the community,” said Ken Schultz, Imagineers president. “Above all, we are thankful to the Stonewood community we serve and proud of the finish product. We appreciate all the residents who stuck with us during the rebuilding phase and are happy to welcome them home.”