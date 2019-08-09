Wilton’s ITWP announces three appointments

ITWP, the Wilton-based private investment firm that is parent company of Toluna, Harris Interactive Europe and KuRunData, has announced three executive appointments.

Phil Ahad has been promoted to the newly created role of chief digital officer, with the focus on the company’s suite of digital consumer insights products and platforms for the B2B and B2C markets. Ahad joined ITWP in 2012 and was previously executive vice president and head of products and strategy.

Pierre Camagne has been promoted to the new position of chief financial and operations officer. He was previously chief financial officer. His new position encompasses ITWP’s global operations.

Michael Masset was named chief human resources officer, also a newly-created position. Masset comes to ITWP from Altice Group, where he was chief human resource officer.

“The recent role expansions for some of our high-performing senior leaders and the hiring of a global chief human resources officer signal a significant milestone in the evolution of our company,” said Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of ITWP Group. “We have a world-class senior management team dedicated to continuing to deliver the on-demand insights that build transformative businesses.”