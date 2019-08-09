Fairfield County dominates top rankings of Connecticut school districts

Fairfield County municipalities were a ubiquitous presence among the top rankings in this year’s list of Connecticut’s best school districts released by Niche, an online school data resource.

Niche number-crunched federal and state data relating to test scores, graduation rates, SAT and ACT scores, and reviews from students and parents to compile its list. Within Connecticut, Fairfield County school districts occupied six of the top 10 and nine of the top 20 rankings for the best school districts in the state, with Westport and New Canaan ranked first and second while Darien and Weston placed fifth and sixth and Wilton and Fairfield ranked ninth and tenth.

However, not every Fairfield County locality placed high on the list. Among the lower ranked school districts in Niche’s overview were Stamford (64th place), Norwalk (79th place) and Shelton (84th place).