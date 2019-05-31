Tompkins Mahopac Bank expands Food Truck Fridays

Following a successful launch last fall, Tompkins Mahopac Bank is expanding its Food Truck Fridays to Dutchess and Westchester counties this summer. The series of events, featuring free lunch for any member of the community, will begin June 7 in Putnam Valley and run through the end of September.

More than 300 people attended Food Truck Fridays in October, which took place at branches in Putnam County. Guests enjoyed pizza, burgers, fries and more, compliments of the bank, and its generosity went beyond free cuisine.

In a show of its longstanding commitment to the community, the bank made donations to Putnam Community Action Partnership and St. John the Evangelist Food Pantry, two organizations dedicated to stopping hunger locally. To further its impact, the bank will make charitable donations to local nonprofits at the upcoming events, including Putnam Valley Community Pantry, the Brewster Chamber, Kickin’ Back LTD, Sisters of Charity Yonkers, Community Cares and Meals on Wheels.

Food Truck Fridays will run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays at the following branch locations: 21 Peekskill Hollow Road, Putnam Valley, June 7; 1441 Route 22, Brewster, June 14; 706 Freedom Plains Road, Poughkeepsie, June 21; 766 Yonkers Ave., Yonkers, July 19; 630 Route 6, Mahopac, Sept. 13; and 1281 Route 9, Wappingers Falls, Sept. 20.