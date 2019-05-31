The Westchester Institute for Human Development (WIHD) recently held its second annual gala, An Evening of Inspiration, at the Scarsdale Golf Club. The event, which was attended by 230 people, honored three individuals who have made significant contributions to WIHD’s mission of improving the lives of people with disabilities.

The honorees included Ansley Bacon of Pleasantville, past president and CEO of the Westchester Institute for Human Development, who led the organization for 30 years. During her tenure, WIHD became one of the leading university centers for excellence in disabilities in the county. Also honored was Dr. Patricia Seagriff-Curtin of Yorktown Heights, who as director of dental services for WIHD devoted two decades to serving individuals with disabilities, and David M.C. Stern of Edgemont, founder and president of Stern Consulting LLC and chair of the WIHD Board of Directors.