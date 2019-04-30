VNSW Foundation to honor advocates for seniors

Across the nation, seniors are the fastest-growing demographic. Westchester is graying, too: one in five people are 60 years or older and by 2030, one in four will fall into this group while 68% will have two or more chronic health conditions, according to the National Council on Aging. These trends are driving the increased demand for health care, creating a burgeoning need for the vital home health care services provided by VNS Westchester.

To help the nonprofit agency address these senior needs the VNSW Foundation will hold its 21st annual Spring Benefit Gala on Wednesday, May 15, 5:30 p.m., at Willow Ridge Country Club in Harrison honoring three key organization partners who work with VNSW to provide care and support for seniors. Ken Buffa, Westchester reporter at NBC 4 New York, will serve as emcee for the event.

The honorees are Aging in America Inc., William T. Smith, the organization’s president and CEO; Matthew G. Anderson, president and CEO of The Osborn; and Gera Looser, RN, of the VNSW Foundation.

Aging in America is a nonprofit advocacy group serving the elderly, which in 2017, awarded a $25,000 grant to VNSW to implement a sepsis-screening tool aimed at stemming the tide of the disease, which often afflicts older adults.