Ability Beyond honors supporters

Ability Beyond toasted the contributions of the individuals who lend their time and talents to improve the lives of people with disabilities at its annual appreciation event. The nonprofit organization honored more than 50 board and committee members at the cocktail reception held at Maplewood Senior Living headquarters in Westport.

Based in Bethel and Chappaqua, New York, Ability Beyond provides job training and placement, supported living and recreational and educational opportunities to more than 3,000 people. For more than 60 years it has led the way in providing award-winning initiatives and programs to support optimum well-being and honor the dignity and pride of people with developmental, intellectual, autism spectrum and mental health disabilities.

“It is only through the personal dedication and generous financial support of these amazing people that we are able to offer exceptional services and programs that have benefitted countless families,” said Jane Davis, president and CEO of Ability Beyond. “We are so grateful for their support. We would also like to thank Greg Smith, CEO of Maplewood Senior Living, for hosting this outstanding event.”