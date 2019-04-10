United Way 2019 gala breaks records

United Way of Westchester and Putnam’s Wine and Wonder Gala raised the largest amount of money in the history of the organization, drawing 350 people and raising more than $510,000.

The gala, which was held March 14 at Doral Arrowood Conference Center in Rye Brook, honored Ross Buchmueller, president and CEO of Pure Group of Insurance Companies. Entertainment was provided by master illusionist JB Benn, who has performed his magic on multiple television series, including “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” as well as for the Royal Family of Monaco, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates.

Proceeds from the event will go toward United Way’s work on early childhood literacy, stabilizing households and serving the urgent needs of the whole community through its 24/7 help line.

Alana Sweeny, president and CEO of United Way of Westchester and Putnam, gave a special tribute to Buchmueller for his many years of support.